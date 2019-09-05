PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in PACCAR by 35.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in PACCAR by 5.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,327. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.26. PACCAR has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

