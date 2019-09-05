Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL) to Issue $1.88 Dividend

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 71.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.15. The company has a market cap of $70,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.00. Pacific Alliance China Land has a 12 month low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.73 ($0.04).

Pacific Alliance China Land Company Profile

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

