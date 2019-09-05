Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2020 Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.1–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5-42.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.58 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.37–0.36 EPS.

Shares of PD traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.34. Pagerduty has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pagerduty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities upgraded Pagerduty to a top pick rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pagerduty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Pagerduty from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.16.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

