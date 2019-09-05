Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,142 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Trinseo worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after acquiring an additional 663,792 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,470,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,898,000 after acquiring an additional 118,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,983 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 60,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,840 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other news, insider Frank A. Bozich purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 798,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.