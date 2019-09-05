Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,838 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Globus Medical worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 313,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,478. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.