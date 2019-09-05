Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 1,953.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,587 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Stifel Financial worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 233.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,648 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 70.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,758,000 after acquiring an additional 495,421 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 50,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,432,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 421,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $630,360. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SF. Compass Point began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

