Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 176,286 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Fluidigm worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 203,862 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,030,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 612,774 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 208,982 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $63,393.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 151,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $1,058,587.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $95,460 and sold 1,434,537 shares worth $15,786,225. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 690,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.37. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a negative net margin of 57.48%. Fluidigm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

