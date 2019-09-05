Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,521 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,475,299,000 after acquiring an additional 509,286 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,345,000. FMR LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,945,000 after buying an additional 332,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,559,000 after buying an additional 100,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,433,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.29.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $241,319.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,509.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $7.97 on Thursday, reaching $396.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,845. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.79. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $314.14 and a 52 week high of $414.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.