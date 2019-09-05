Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 495,350 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495,350 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,323,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 234,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 454.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,859,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,789. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.