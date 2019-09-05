Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,165 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,029 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 61,165 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock traded up $11.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,911,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,484. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.55, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $9,097,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,636,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $27,369,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.