Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,346 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWI traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.73. 154,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 77.10%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

