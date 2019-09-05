Pareto Securities Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG)

Pareto Securities set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.64 ($34.46).

Shares of ETR TLG opened at €25.10 ($29.19) on Monday. TLG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a fifty-two week high of €28.10 ($32.67). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65.

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

