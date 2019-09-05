Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Paychex worth $25,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Paychex by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,725,000 after purchasing an additional 919,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paychex by 23.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,145,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,051,000 after purchasing an additional 408,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 54.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 856,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,456,000 after purchasing an additional 301,970 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 385.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 355,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,250,000 after purchasing an additional 282,250 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $152,790.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,545.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $63,001.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.70. 63,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,800. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

