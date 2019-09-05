Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 834.29 ($10.90).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 799.50 ($10.45) on Monday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 482.80 ($6.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 992 ($12.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 886.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 878.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $20.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Ian Bull acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.49) per share, with a total value of £35,160 ($45,942.77). Also, insider Laura Carr acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.43) per share, with a total value of £96,250 ($125,767.67).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

