Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The stock has a market cap of $62.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.01.

Get Circassia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.