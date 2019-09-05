Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Anpario (LON:ANP)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 341.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 354.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

