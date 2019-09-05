Peerplays Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00008484 BTC on major exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $229,419.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00214592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.01234814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00085388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00016984 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

