Penta (PNT) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $136,464.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX, HADAX and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Penta has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00213621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.01236900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017082 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,904,354,321 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z, BCEX, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

