People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PBCT. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,659. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $454.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Knott David M acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

