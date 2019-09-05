PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 86,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PKI traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.71. 405,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,797. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.78. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.