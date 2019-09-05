Phantomx Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded up 173.9% against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $4,748.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00763703 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002981 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 45,012,224 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

