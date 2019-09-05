Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Director Buys $106,050.00 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PAHC stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $21.70. 2,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,189. The stock has a market cap of $825.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

