Pi Financial Cuts GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Price Target to C$2.25

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) had its price target decreased by analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE GTT traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.99. 847,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,253. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 million and a P/E ratio of -8.28. GT Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.91.

Get GT Gold alerts:

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that GT Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GT Gold Company Profile

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.