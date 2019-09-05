Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PCN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.99. 1,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

About Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

