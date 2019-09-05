Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PML)

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

NYSE PML traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 12,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

