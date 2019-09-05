Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PMX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $13.00.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

