PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PNI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

