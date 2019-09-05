Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $40.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,840.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,213,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,988. The company has a market capitalization of $885.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,837.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,829.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price objective (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.84.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

