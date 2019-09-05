Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust (LON:PCFT) Shares Up 1.1%

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136.50 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.78), 172,932 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 338,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.30. The company has a market cap of $273.75 million and a P/E ratio of 18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust Company Profile (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

