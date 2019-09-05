PostCoin Trading 3% Higher This Week (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. PostCoin has a market cap of $23,672.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006731 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.