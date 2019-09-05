Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Receives $57.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. 1,059,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,659. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $704,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,389. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

