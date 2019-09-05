Project Pai 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $705,612.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, OOOBTC and HBUS. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $33.30 million and $705,612.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00037507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.27 or 0.04365902 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,619,314,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,103,402 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BitForex, Huobi, HBUS, OOOBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

