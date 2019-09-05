Prudential Financial Inc. Has $23.24 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global Payments worth $23,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,756,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.02. The company had a trading volume of 89,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,025. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $172.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.79.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $1,666,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $3,743,069. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.