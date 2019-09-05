Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 2,710 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 259,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 60,448 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 369,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,384,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,581,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 834,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,911,361.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $3,718,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,289,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,265,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,723,363 shares of company stock valued at $56,500,628. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.