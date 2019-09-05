Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 25,875 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,875 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $25,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 353.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.77. The company had a trading volume of 419,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,195. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average of $105.41. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $116.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $472,946.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,209 shares of company stock worth $7,302,649 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.