Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QIWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qiwi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.09. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Qiwi by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Qiwi during the first quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qiwi during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Qiwi by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 168,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Qiwi by 29.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 175,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the period. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.