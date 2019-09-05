QunQun (QUN) Price Tops $0.0086

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $32.15 and $50.98. QunQun has a total market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $856,359.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00037507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.27 or 0.04365902 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,127,666 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

