Qurito (QURO) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Qurito (CURRENCY:QURO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Qurito has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar. One Qurito token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange and STEX. Qurito has a total market cap of $20,911.00 and $3.00 worth of Qurito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qurito alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00206250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01251975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00085478 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00018775 BTC.

Qurito Token Profile

Qurito’s total supply is 86,939,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,408,241 tokens. Qurito’s official website is www.qurito.io. Qurito’s official Twitter account is @QuritoOfficial.

Buying and Selling Qurito

Qurito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qurito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qurito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qurito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qurito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qurito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.