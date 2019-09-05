Radium Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $1,516.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00004304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, Radium has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019097 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000187 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,823,550 coins and its circulating supply is 3,812,644 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

