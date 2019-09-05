Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reading International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Reading International stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $288.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.14. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Reading International had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

In other Reading International news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $151,060.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,620,358.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,505 shares of company stock worth $410,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Reading International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Reading International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 525,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

