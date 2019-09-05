Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Duerr (DUE)

Duerr (ETR: DUE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/30/2019 – Duerr was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Duerr was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Duerr was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Duerr was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Duerr was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Duerr was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Duerr was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Duerr had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a price target on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Duerr was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Duerr was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Duerr was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Duerr was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Duerr was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Duerr was given a new €33.50 ($38.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Duerr had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of DUE stock traded up €0.88 ($1.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €23.96 ($27.86). 313,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57. Duerr AG has a 52-week low of €21.34 ($24.81) and a 52-week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

