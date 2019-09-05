Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $26,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,899,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $29,287,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $25,740,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 9.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,082,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,841,000 after purchasing an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $100,168.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,748.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.09. 20,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $99.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

