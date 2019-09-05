Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/21/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $6.00 to $184.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/20/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $185.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $181.00.

8/20/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $172.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $212.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Estee Lauder has outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of robust sales and earnings history, backed by growth across most brands as well as sales channels. The trend continued in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, wherein the top and the bottom line surpassed estimates and rose year on year. Performance in the quarter and fiscal 2019 was supported by growth in emerging markets, strong travel retail and online sales. Additionally, management provided an optimistic view for fiscal 2020 and for the first quarter. However, the company is mindful regarding certain headwinds such as soft retail trends in the United States and the U.K., costs related to Brexit, tariff impacts in China as well as moderation of sales in China and travel retail network. Moreover, adverse currency rates are a concern.”

8/20/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $197.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $202.00.

8/20/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $200.00.

8/19/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We increase our FY20 EPS est. by $0.25 to $6.05 to reflect the FQ4 beat & mgmt’s optimistic FY20 outlook, and our FY21 EPS est to $6.60 and raise our price target by $15 to $190. After today’s sharp positive stock performance (+13% vs. the the stock trading at a 31.6x 15% premium to its 3-yr historical avg), we think most of this strength is priced in. Therefore, we urge investors to hold the stock – maintain Market Perform.””

8/19/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $205.00.

8/12/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $178.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EL traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.41. 77,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,841. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.01 and its 200 day moving average is $174.19.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 20,245 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $4,050,417.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,697 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total transaction of $933,904.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,544.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,748 shares of company stock worth $15,870,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $442,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,499,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,423 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

