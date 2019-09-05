Reviewing Noah (NYSE:NOAH) & Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noah and Barings BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $478.45 million 3.59 $118.00 million $1.94 15.41 Barings BDC $80.22 million 6.42 -$114.28 million N/A N/A

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC.

Volatility and Risk

Noah has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Noah does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Barings BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Noah and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah 26.24% 14.45% 11.32% Barings BDC -152.61% -1.28% -0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Noah and Barings BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 2 1 0 2.33 Barings BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00

Noah presently has a consensus target price of $53.09, indicating a potential upside of 77.54%. Barings BDC has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.37%. Given Noah’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Noah is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Summary

Noah beats Barings BDC on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

