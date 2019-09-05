Reviewing Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Lianluo Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -80.93% -73.54% Lianluo Smart N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lianluo Smart has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Lianluo Smart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$37.54 million ($2.20) -5.47 Lianluo Smart $560,000.00 25.13 -$8.91 million N/A N/A

Lianluo Smart has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pulse Biosciences and Lianluo Smart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pulse Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.44%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Summary

Pulse Biosciences beats Lianluo Smart on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Lianluo Smart

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, and governmental agencies, as well as to individuals. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.