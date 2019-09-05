RevolutionVR Trading Down 1.5% This Week (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One RevolutionVR coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. RevolutionVR has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $2,807.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RevolutionVR has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00619575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR (CRYPTO:RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live. RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here. RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog. The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

RevolutionVR Coin Trading

RevolutionVR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

