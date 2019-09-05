Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 370 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $241,319.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,509.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.29.

ORLY stock traded up $7.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $396.58. 487,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $314.14 and a one year high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

