Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $432,000 Position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 69.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,122 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Orange were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Orange by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Orange by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Orange by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Orange by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. ValuEngine lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Orange stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 361,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. Orange SA has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.