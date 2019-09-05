Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,425,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,786,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 781,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,816,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,574,000 after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 11,850,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,286,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

