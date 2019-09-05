Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.28. 491,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,314. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

